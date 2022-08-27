Look: Lee Corso Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 15: Lee Corso during The AdvoCare Showdown at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay finished Saturday's show by unveiling its predictions for this season's College Football Playoff.

Desmond Howard shocked the world with his predictions. He has Baylor, Michigan, Pitt and Texas A&M making the CFP.

Even though Lee Corso is known for dominating the spotlight on College GameDay, he went with safer picks. The veteran analyst has Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Utah making the playoff.

Corso then revealed that he has Alabama and Ohio State meeting in the national title game.

"Ohio State wins the national title," Corso said. "Roll Buckeyes."

Corso isn't the only member of the College GameDay crew picking the Buckeyes to win it all.

Kirk Herbstreit also went with Ohio State over Alabama in the national championship game.

College football fans may want to revisit the College GameDay crew's picks at the end of the season.