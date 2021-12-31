The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Reveals His College Football Playoff Predictions

A closeup of Lee Corso.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The time college football fans have been waiting for is finally here. New Year’s Eve is bringing more than champagne – it’s also bringing the right to play for a national title.

In the first College Football Playoff game, Alabama faces off against Cincinnati. Just a few hours later, the Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Before all of the action kicks off, ESPN’s College GameDay took a look at the day’s coming action. Beloved analyst Lee Corso revealed his early predictions for today’s games.

“Alabama, but I think Cincinnati will move the ball on them,” Corso said about the Alabama-Cincinnati game. “But I think Alabama will outscore them by 14 points.”

As for the Georgia-Michigan game, he’s less certain.

“I’m worried about this one,” Corso said. “I think Georgia is going to win, but I tell you what. Stetson Bennett, the quarterback from Georgia, I’m not sure he can win the national championship…But I think it’s going to be very close.”

His score prediction: 23-20.

Will Corso’s predictions be correct?

