Look: Legendary Ohio State Player Is Demanding A Job

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A legendary Ohio State football player is demanding a job following Saturday's loss to Michigan.

The Buckeyes were throttled by the Wolverines at home on Saturday afternoon.

Legendary Ohio State football player Maurice Clarett wants a job on the coaching staff.

Clarett took to Twitter following the blowout loss on Saturday afternoon.

"I’m going to show up to the facility everyday until they put me on the staff," he tweeted.

Ohio State could certainly use some help on the coaching staff, that is for sure.

The Buckeyes dropped to 11-1 on the year following Saturday's loss to Michigan.

Ohio State will now await its bowl game - or College Football Playoff - fate.