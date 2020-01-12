The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: LSU Fan Has Graphic Dabo Swinney Sign In New Orleans

A closeup of Dabo Swinney standing with his players.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers looks on against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter during the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff national championship game is a little more than 24 hours from kicking off. LSU fans appear to be ready to go – maybe too ready.

Video of one LSU fan’s graphic Dabo Swinney sign is going viral on social media.

It’s obscene and probably uncalled for, but the technology is impressive.

Check it out:

OK then.

LSU is expected to have a major crowd advantage in New Orleans on Monday night. Swinney commented on this earlier in the week.

“It’s going to be like a road game, we could’ve just played in Baton Rouge,” Swinney quipped on Saturday.

LSU and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.