Look: LSU Fan Has Graphic Dabo Swinney Sign In New Orleans

The College Football Playoff national championship game is a little more than 24 hours from kicking off. LSU fans appear to be ready to go – maybe too ready.

Video of one LSU fan’s graphic Dabo Swinney sign is going viral on social media.

It’s obscene and probably uncalled for, but the technology is impressive.

Check it out:

LSU fans seem like they are ready for tomorrow @unnecroughness pic.twitter.com/fDuidGm1GC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 12, 2020

OK then.

LSU is expected to have a major crowd advantage in New Orleans on Monday night. Swinney commented on this earlier in the week.

“It’s going to be like a road game, we could’ve just played in Baton Rouge,” Swinney quipped on Saturday.

LSU and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.