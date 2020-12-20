Look: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Is Ready For The SEC Championship

The SEC Championship Game is about to kick off from Atlanta, Georgia.

Alabama, the No. 1 team in the country, is set to take on No. 7 Florida for a conference championship. The Crimson Tide should lock up the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff with a win on Saturday night. The Gators, meanwhile, need to pull off an upset and then get some help to be considered for a playoff bid.

“This team has been great. We haven’t had issues or problems,” Nick Saban said this week. “Last week at Arkansas, they could’ve looked ahead to this game and really not went out there and played, but they took care of business.”

Leading the charge for the 2020 Alabama team has been quarterback Mac Jones. The junior quarterback has thrown for 3,321 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (arguably the top player in the country) have formed quite a duo.

Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is ready for the SEC Championship Game. She posted on her Instagram Story before kickoff.

Alabama fans are ready, too.

The 2020 SEC Championship Game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Florida will air on CBS. Who are you taking?