Look: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Reacts To Iron Bowl Win

The 2019 Iron Bowl wasn’t a great one for Mac Jones. Alabama’s quarterback was making his first big start in replacement of Tua Tagovailoa, who was out for the season with a hip injury. The Crimson Tide were upset by Auburn, ending their College Football Playoff hopes.

The 2020 Iron Bowl went much better.

No. 1 Alabama dominated No. 22 Auburn, 42-13, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Jones threw for an Iron Bowl record five touchdowns. He had a fantastic game as Alabama remained undefeated on the year.

Jones’ big game came after Auburn quarterback Bo Nix called Alabama’s QB a “game manager.”

“It was just funny just seeing that,” Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith said after the rivalry game. “But I mean, at the end of the day, people are gonna talk, they’re gonna do what they want. At the end of the day, we’re just gonna show up, execute the game plan and do what we’ve gotta do.”

Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, shared some cool photos on her Instagram Story following the Iron Bowl win. It was a very joyous day for the Alabama family.

Next up for Alabama: LSU.

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on CBS.