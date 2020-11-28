Look: Mac Jones’ Girlfriend Is Ready For The Iron Bowl

Mac Jones was unable to lead Alabama to a win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl last season. The Crimson Tide’s quarterback was replacing an injured Tua Tagovailoa in that one.

Alabama is hoping things go much differently this year.

The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide are hosting the No. 22-ranked Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. Jones is off to a great start, getting his team off to a 14-0 lead early.

Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, was ready for kickoff. She posted an Iron Bowl video on her Instagram Story before the game.

Scott and Jones have been dating since last season.

While Alabama has Jones behind center today, the Crimson Tide are without head coach Nick Saban, who tested positive.

“It reminds me of Bill Belichick,” Herbstreit said on College GameDay today, per 247Sports. “If you take away Bill Belichick from the Patriots it would impact them during the game because Belichick could probably give you a little tip during the game from something he saw. That part is very, very real. But in my opinion, having Nick Saban there all week, he checked every box you could possibly think of to get Steve Sarkisian and the entire Alabama staff ready for anything that might unfold during these 60 minutes. My point is, if Nick Saban were taken away the whole week, it’d be a totally different thing. But he’s prepared ‘Sark’ and this staff. I don’t think it’s going to impact this game at all.”

It hasn’t been an issue so far, as Alabama is up two scores.

The Iron Bowl is on CBS.