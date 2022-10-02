Look: Major Fan Base Is Calling For 'Pink Out' Next Weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of action between the LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LSU is encouraging fans to deviate from the program's usual color scheme.

Per Jacques Doucet of WAFB 9Sports, the school's student government urging attendees to wear pink to Saturday's game against Tennessee in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Tigers are moving away from their iconic purple and gold for a good cause.

According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second-most common form of cancer among women after skin cancer. About 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer per year.

LSU will attempt to raise awareness in its upcoming SEC matchup against the Volunteers. The Tigers enter the game with four consecutive wins after a season-opening 24-23 loss to Florida State.

Saturday's 21-17 victory over Auburn bumped LSU up to No. 25 in the latest AP poll. Defeating No. 8 Tennessee could establish Brian Kelly's squad as the second-best SEC West team behind Alabama.

The game kicks off Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.