Look: Major Fight In Stands At College Football Game

Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game.

However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.

Late Saturday night, a fight broke out amongst a handful of fans that turned into a brawl involving many people.

“Fights at the Fresno state game! Sad, a lot of good people and families here, a few idiots had to screw this up,” said one fan at the game who caught part of the fight on camera.

Fights at the Fresno state game! Sad, a lot of good people and families here, a few idiots had to screw this up. #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/LXjGaCSzJv — Mike Flores (@Mike88Flo) November 7, 2021

“People just don’t know how to act. A melee occurred at the endzone when a man came out of the stands to fight with someone else and then swung at officers when they approached him. It took 4 of them to bring the individual down. Wildin out,” said another fan who caught the fight on camera.

In fact, this part of the fight actually spilled out of the bleachers an onto a portion of the field.

So here’s video of what happened just prior to the incident I described below. It’s way worse than I thought. https://t.co/6pbyPTfpOC pic.twitter.com/J9jAy7nAxI — David Suarez (@DavidSuarez) November 7, 2021

Hopefully these fans can be identified so they’re never allowed to attend another game.

As for the game itself, Boise State took down No. 23 Fresno State by a final score of 40-14.