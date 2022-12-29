Look: Map Shows Who Fans Want To Win National Championship

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Michigan Wolverines 36-11 in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff is just three days away. According to data provided by BetOnline, the majority of fans will be rooting for Michigan.

Apparently, 29 states are rooting for the Wolverines to win the national championship. It would be their first title since 1997.

In order for Michigan to accomplish that goal, it must defeat TCU in the semifinals and then beat the winner of the Georgia-Ohio State game.

On the flip side, the data from BetOnline shows that - outside of Ohio - none of the states with a Big Ten school are rooting for the Buckeyes.

However, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Kentucky, Arkansas and Idaho are all supporting Ohio State.

The CFP will officially kick off this Saturday.

Here's the full map:

Michigan and TCU will clash at 4 p.m. ET in the Fiesta Bowl. Georgia and Ohio State will then kick off at 8 p.m. ET in the Peach Bowl.