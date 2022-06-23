Look: Maurice Clarett Spoke With Major College Football Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 9: Tailback Maurice Clarett #13 of the Ohio State University Buckeyes carries the ball against the Purdue University Boilermakers during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium at Purdue University on November 9, 2002 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Ohio State defeated Purdue 10-6. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State star Maurice Clarett spoke to Kentucky's football team on Wednesday.

After pleading guilty to aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon in 2006, Clarett has turned around his life as a motivational speaker.

In a video shared by Kentucky's Twitter account, Clarett told the Wildcats players that he wish he took education more seriously while in college.

"I've seen how bad decision-making took my life to a point of going to prison," Clarett said. "But then also seeing how when I turned things around and just made the appropriate and adequate choices, how it will positively affect my life."

In 2002, Clarett scored 18 touchdowns during a standout freshman season with the national-champion Buckeyes. However, the school dismissed him the following year for allegedly receiving improper benefits against NCAA rules.

While the Denver Broncos selected him with the 101st pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, he never played an NFL game.

Clarett was granted early release in April 2010 and has since worked to rehabilitate his life. He's shared his battles with depression and alcoholism in hopes of helping others.

Clarett said he speaks "from the heart" to see who he can reach.