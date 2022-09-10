Look: Meet GameDay Guest Picker For Alabama-Texas Game

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 20: Actor Glen Powell during a press conference of the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick' at Lotte Hotel World on June 20, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images) The Chosunilbo JNS/Getty Images

ESPN's College GameDay will feature actor Glen Powell as its celebrity guest picker for its Week 2 broadcast.

College GameDay is in Austin this Saturday to preview what should be a fun matchup between Alabama and Texas.

Powell, a Texas native, should have no issue hyping up the crowd this Saturday morning.

Powell has appeared in a plethora of films over the past decade, but it wasn't until this year when he emerged as a true star.

Movie fans loved Powell's performance in Top Gun: Maverick. In the film, he plays a cocky pilot with the call sign "Hangman."

Throughout the press tour for Top Gun: Maverick, Powell has been able to visit some of the best cities in the world alongside the legendary Tom Cruise.

Powell has enjoyed a lot of individual success since appearing in Top Gun: Maverick, earning a spot on the cover of Men's Health magazine.

Now, Powell will have the chance to show what he can do as a football analyst.

Powell is expected to appear on College GameDay during the final hour of the show. We wouldn't be surprised at all to see him pick Texas over Alabama.