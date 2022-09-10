Look: Meet GameDay Guest Picker For Alabama-Texas Game
ESPN's College GameDay will feature actor Glen Powell as its celebrity guest picker for its Week 2 broadcast.
College GameDay is in Austin this Saturday to preview what should be a fun matchup between Alabama and Texas.
Powell, a Texas native, should have no issue hyping up the crowd this Saturday morning.
Powell has appeared in a plethora of films over the past decade, but it wasn't until this year when he emerged as a true star.
Movie fans loved Powell's performance in Top Gun: Maverick. In the film, he plays a cocky pilot with the call sign "Hangman."
Throughout the press tour for Top Gun: Maverick, Powell has been able to visit some of the best cities in the world alongside the legendary Tom Cruise.
Powell has enjoyed a lot of individual success since appearing in Top Gun: Maverick, earning a spot on the cover of Men's Health magazine.
Now, Powell will have the chance to show what he can do as a football analyst.
Powell is expected to appear on College GameDay during the final hour of the show. We wouldn't be surprised at all to see him pick Texas over Alabama.