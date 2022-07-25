Look: Meet Recruit Who ESPN Is Ranking Ahead Of Arch Manning
There's a new No. 1 quarterback recruit not named Arch Manning in ESPN's updated Rankings.
USC commit Malachi Nelson is the new No. 1 recruit in the ESPN300.
Nelson is a 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback out of Los Alamitos, Calif. He committed to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans last November.
The five star has a larger sample size regarding film compared to that of what ESPN has on Manning.
"Interesting ranking wrinkle that emerged today. ESPN now ranks USC-bound five-star Malachi Nelson (@Malachi) as the country's No. 1 overall recruit," writes college football insider Pete Thamel. "He replaces Arch Manning in that spot. 'With Nelson, we have seen a larger sample size...'"
It's worth noting Nelson isn't rated as highly on more prominent recruiting services such as 247Sports and On3. In fact, Manning is still the No. 1 quarterback on both services.
Regardless, it's clear Nelson is going to be one of Manning's main competitors for the No. 1 recruit ranking.
The final rankings won't be revealed until after the upcoming high school football season.