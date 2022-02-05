Look: Meet The Fiancee Of Top NFL Draft QB Prospect Kenny Pickett

Over the past few days, the top eligible prospects for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft have been participating at the Senior Bowl.

It’s a great opportunity for players to showcase their talents and meet with NFL teams before the NFL combine kicks off later this offseason. For former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, it’s a chance to prove he deserves to be the first quarterback drafted.

So far this week he’s performed well. According to multiple reports, he was the most impressive quarterback in the interview process and had a strong showing during Thursday’s indoor practice.

It’s been a big couple weeks for Pickett, who recently proposed to his girlfriend, Amy Paternoster. The couple first shared photos of one another in April 2021.

A soccer player for Princeton, Amy had three goals and five assists during the 2021 season. She posted about their engagement in late January.

“When I think of my life, I think of you – because I will never be able to go a day without you,” she said. “I cannot put into words the love I have for you, but I promise to show you every day for the rest of my life.”

It’s been a busy last few weeks for Pickett, but things won’t slow down any time soon. He plays in the Senior Bowl this afternoon and then will be begin prep for the combine.

Where will he be drafted?