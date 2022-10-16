Look: Meet The Husband Of CBS Reporter Jenny Dell

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 03: CBS Sports sideline reporter Jenny Dell prepares to interview UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor following the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome on December 3, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell went viral following Tennessee's upset win over Alabama on Saturday night.

Dell was down on the field in the middle of Tennessee's fans storming Neyland Stadium's turf.

The husband of the CBS Sports reporter had a pretty great tweet.

"So cool. @JennyDell_ in there fighting for her life 😂," Will Middlebrooks tweeted.

Well said, Will.

Will Middlebrooks is a former MLB player. He met Dell when he was on the Red Sox and she was working for the team's network, NESN.

They've since gotten married and had kids together.

Will Middlebrooks played in the majors from 2012-17. He won a World Series in Boston in 2013.

Now, his wife gets most of the spotlight, working the game of the week each Saturday for CBS.