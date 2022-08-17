Look: Meet The Wife Of Former Notre Dame Star Manti Te'o

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 07: Manti Te'o #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up prior to playing against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2013 Discover BCS National Championship game at Sun Life Stadium on January 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Netflix's two-part documentary on the catfishing of former Notre Dame star Manti Te'o was released earlier this week.

Te'o, a Heisman Trophy finalist and second round NFL Draft pick, was the victim of arguably the most-famous catfishing in history.

The former college football star claimed to be dating a girl from back home in Hawaii. The girl, named Lennay, was supposedly in a car accident and later died of cancer.

However, as everyone must know by now, "Lennay" wasn't a real person, but an imposter. Te'o, according to the documentary, fell for the catfishing, which was ultimately broken by Deadspin.

Te'o has since moved on, playing in the NFL for several years before leaving football. He's married now, too.

Manti and Jovi Te'o were married in 2020. They have one child together.

It's good to see Manti doing well now, though he's clearly still impacted by what happened in college.

We wish the best of luck to Manti Te'o and his family moving forward.

Netflix's documentary is out now.