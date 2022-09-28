Look: Mel Kiper Reveals Shocking Quarterback Ranking

NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Mel Kiper, Chris Mortensen and Keyshawn Johnson broadcast for ESPN during the 2007 NFL Draft on April 28, 2007 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is already updating his rankings for the top 2023 NFL prospects.

The 2023 NFL Draft is expected to feature a strong quarterback class. With that said, Kiper has Ohio State's C.J. Stroud ranked as the top gunslinger.

Stroud is off to a hot start this season. The junior quarterback currently has 1,222 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and just one interception.

Things get a bit controversial after Kiper's No. 1 ranking. He has Kentucky quarterback Will Levis ranked second over Alabama star Bryce Young.

Kiper's player comparison for Levis is Matthew Stafford. That's high praise to say the least.

The rest of Kiper's top 10 includes Anthony Richardson of Florida, Tyler Van Dyke of Miami, Cameron Ward of Washington State, Jaren Hall of BYU, Hendon Hooker of Tennessee, Tanner McKee of Stanford and Aidan O'Connell of Purdue.

It's shocking that Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is ranked third on Kiper's list. He hasn't really taken a noticeable step back this season.

The one major concern regarding Young is his stature. Not only is he below the preferred height for a quarterback, he has a relatively small frame.

Despite his flaws, Young is an accurate quarterback who knows how to make plays off script. There'll definitely be a few teams interested in him when the draft comes around in April.