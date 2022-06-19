Look: Micah Parsons Reacts To Penn State Player Wearing No. 11

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after making a tackle Kevin Marks #5 of the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 07, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Abdul Carter has a tough act to follow.

The Penn State freshman will wear No. 11 this season. An elite group of linebackers, most recently Micah Parsons, have donned that number for the Nittany Lions.

On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys star warmly invited Carter into the illustrious club.

"Welcome stix," Parsons wrote, "This is not just an number it’s a brother hood!! Wear it with a chip on your shoulder!! I’ll be watching!!"

When Carter showed his appreciation, Parsons told him to let him know if he needs anything.

"Never an easy process," Parsons replied, "but always worth it!"

LaVar Arrington, NaVorro Bowman, and Brandon Bell donned No. 11 before Parsons. Rather than a numeral to retire, it's turned into a rite of passage of sorts.

That sets the bar high for Carter, a four-star recruit from Glenside, Penn., ranked as the nation's No. 28 linebacker among this year's new class by 247Sports. He'll look to make Parsons and Co. proud during his time at Penn State.