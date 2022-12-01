Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe.

All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.

When speaking to reporters Wednesday, via The Michigan Insider, co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss said they "had a lot of great stuff ready to go" for all situations, but he didn't need to dive deep into the playbook.

"A lot of the big plays we hit was base, Day 1 training camp stuff," Weiss said.

Weiss said he was "surprised" by how Ohio State's defense approached the matchup.

"For whatever reason, they played us a little bit different," he said. "We quickly just adjusted. Like I said, we didn't really have to use a lot of the stuff we had saved up."

Even after star running back Blake Corum left the game early, the Buckeyes stuffed the box and dared J.J. McCarthy to beat them deep. He obliged, completing 12 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

Man coverage continually left Ohio State vulnerable downfield, and those troubles only expanded throughout the day. Michigan put The Game out of hand with 21 fourth-quarter points.

Buckeyes fans certainly won't like hearing Weiss' assessment, as Ohio State could once again miss the College Football Playoff because of a loss to its Big Ten rival. Meanwhile, Weiss will see if he must deploy anything more creative when playing Purdue for the conference title Saturday night.