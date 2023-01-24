Look: Michigan Football Star's Car Stolen In Ann Arbor

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan running back Blake Corum reported a stolen vehicle.

According to The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Corum filed a police report for a missing 2017 Camaro. The car was allegedly stolen from the parking garage outside his Ann Arbor home.

Corum confirmed the theft while clarifying that the Camaro was a gift, not a purchase he made from NIL deals, when responding to The Wolverine's Twitter post.

"Wasn’t NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school," Corum wrote. "God bless whoever stole it."

Corum is coming off a standout season in which he compiled 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He found the end zone in all 11 games before leaving Michigan's win over Ohio State early with a knee injury.

After missing the College Football Playoff, Corum decided to forgo the NFL Draft and return to Michigan next season.

His missing Camaro is snow-camo-wrapped with a BC2 logo representing his initials and jersey number. It contains a Virginia license plate "UHW4565."

Anyone with information can call 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.