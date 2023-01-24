Look: Michigan Football Star's Car Stolen In Ann Arbor
Michigan running back Blake Corum reported a stolen vehicle.
According to The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Corum filed a police report for a missing 2017 Camaro. The car was allegedly stolen from the parking garage outside his Ann Arbor home.
Corum confirmed the theft while clarifying that the Camaro was a gift, not a purchase he made from NIL deals, when responding to The Wolverine's Twitter post.
"Wasn’t NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school," Corum wrote. "God bless whoever stole it."
Corum is coming off a standout season in which he compiled 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. He found the end zone in all 11 games before leaving Michigan's win over Ohio State early with a knee injury.
After missing the College Football Playoff, Corum decided to forgo the NFL Draft and return to Michigan next season.
His missing Camaro is snow-camo-wrapped with a BC2 logo representing his initials and jersey number. It contains a Virginia license plate "UHW4565."
Anyone with information can call 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.