Look: Michigan, Michigan State Handshake Photo Goes Viral

Michigan topped Michigan State on Saturday at The Big House in Ann Arbor.

Following the game, a skirmish broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, leading to some suspensions at Michigan State.

Prior to that, Michigan and Michigan State's players shook hands on the field.

A photo of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy smiling after shaking hands with Michigan State is going viral on social media on Monday morning.

Michigan's had a lot of reasons to smile so far this season.

The Wolverines improved to 8-0 on the year following Saturday's rivalry game win.