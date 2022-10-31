Look: Michigan, Michigan State Handshake Photo Goes Viral
Michigan topped Michigan State on Saturday at The Big House in Ann Arbor.
Following the game, a skirmish broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, leading to some suspensions at Michigan State.
Prior to that, Michigan and Michigan State's players shook hands on the field.
A photo of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy smiling after shaking hands with Michigan State is going viral on social media on Monday morning.
Michigan's had a lot of reasons to smile so far this season.
The Wolverines improved to 8-0 on the year following Saturday's rivalry game win.