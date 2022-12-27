Look: Michigan Quarterback Has 3-Word Message On His Shoes

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks on during the Big 10 Championship college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers on December 3, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

J.J. McCarthy leads Michigan into a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against TCU.

Ahead of the Fiesta Bowl, the sophomore quarterback spoke to media Tuesday. Courtesy of ESPN's Molly McGrath, he wore shoes with "Dear Ann Arbor," inscribed. He's treating the CFP as a love letter to Michigan fans.

McCarthy has led the Wolverines to an undefeated record in his first season as the full-time starter. He's posted a 155.4 passer rating with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions.

While the Illinois native has often played a diminished role behind star running back Blake Corum, McCarthy came up huge down the stretch. He tallied 263 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and a rushing score in Michigan's 45-23 win at Ohio State before throwing three more touchdowns in a Big Ten Championship Game victory over Purdue.

McCarthy will look to steer Michigan to another win when facing the Horned Frogs this Saturday. The Fiesta Bowl starts at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.