Look: Michigan Quarterback Has 5-Word Message For Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up prior to the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan had no problems taking down Ohio State in Columbus last month.

Would the Wolverines want to face the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff, though?

Michigan and Ohio State could meet as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the College Football Playoff. Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy is just fine with that possibility.

"Please. Please," McCarthy said. "Bring it on."

Ohio State should be in the College Football Playoff, following USC's loss to Utah on Friday night.

The only question is if Ohio State will be the No. 3 seed - facing Michigan - or the No. 4 seed, facing Georgia.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be out at noon E.T. on ESPN.