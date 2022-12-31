Look: Michigan Screwed By Terrible Review Decision

Michigan is trailing TCU, 14-3, midway through the first half of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl at the College Football Playoff.

It should be 14-10, though.

Michigan appeared to score a clear touchdown in the second quarter, when J.J. McCarthy found Roman Wilson on a deep score.

But a controversial replay review concluded that Wilson was short of the end zone. Michigan proceeded to fumble on the next play, handing the ball over to TCU.

How can this get reversed?

Michigan's wide receiver clearly didn't have possession until he was in the end zone, right?

That controversial replay decision could be one that haunts the Wolverines for years to come, barring a comeback in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

That certainly looks like it should have been a touchdown for Jim Harbaugh's squad.

Michigan will have to battle through the bad call and stage a comeback in this one.

The Wolverines and the Horned Frogs are playing on ESPN.