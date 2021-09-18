The Spun

Look: Mike Golic Jr. Is Sweating A Lot On ESPN2

Mike Golic Jr. is in the broadcast booth right now on ESPN2 for the Ole Miss-Tulane game.

Golic, 31, got an assignment from ESPN to provide commentary and analysis for the Ole Miss-Tulane game this evening.

The college football analyst is having a tough time handling the weather right now, though. Temperatures aren’t too high, but humidity is close to 100 percent. Golic is struggling as a result.

The ESPN commentator is drenched in sweat right now. Take a look.

Yikes. Good luck, Mike.

Golic Jr. got plenty of love for his work on the Mississippi State-NC State game last weekend. He’s a natural in the broadcast booth and clearly loves the role. Tonight’s game should be a good one, as well.

Tulane came close to knocking off Oklahoma in Week 1. The Green Wave then bounced back with a big 69-20 win over Morgan State.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, looks like one of the best teams in the SEC so far this season. The Rebels beat Louisville 43-24 in Week 1 and then beat Austin Peay 54-17 in Week 2.

As long as Ole Miss doesn’t slip up, it should get a win Saturday night. But the Rebels need to be careful against a Tulane team capable of pulling off the upset.

Tune into ESPN2 to catch Ole Miss take on Tulane. Golic Jr. will be on the call alongside Anish Shroff and Taylor McGregor.

