Look: Mike Golic Reacts To His Son’s Gross Eating On ESPN

On Thursday afternoon, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl took center stage as North Carolina squared off against South Carolina.

While most bowl games only hand out a trophy, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl has a special gift for the winning head coach. Shane Beamer, whose team won the game, will be doused in mayonnaise.

Before that happens, though, another person eating mayonnaise and mayo-covered things stole the headlines. ESPN game analyst Mike Golic Jr. and the rest of the crew were caught dipping various items in mayo during the broadcast.

From peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to donuts, Golic Jr. enjoyed dunking everything in mayo. Of course, his father, Mike Golic, is known for his affinity for food so the younger Golic had something to live up to.

While watching the game on Thursday afternoon, Mike Golic was proud of his son.

“That’s a good man right there!!!!” Golic said of his son’s mayo/donut eating.

That’s a good man right there!!!! https://t.co/RUcDhJsze0 — Mike Golic (@golic) December 30, 2021

Just a few minutes later, it was Shane Beamer’s time to enjoy some mayo. The two women lifting the mayo bucket accidentally may have given him a concussion as well.

Check it out.

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl certainly lived up to the hype.