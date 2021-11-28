Look: Minnesota Fans Trolled Wisconsin Following Upset Win

Minnesota sure had fun trolling rival Wisconsin following its upset win on Saturday night.

Following the win, Huntington Bank Stadium started playing “Jump Around” which is what Wisconsin plays at Camp Randall Stadium in the third quarter in an annual tradition.

It gets the fans riled up and even the players start to join in on it at times.

THESE SCENES! #Gophers troll #Badgers by playing “Jump Around” after Minnesota wins Paul Bunyan’s Axe with a 23-13 win over Wisconsin on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. Video: pic.twitter.com/5cKg5euT3C — Andy Greder (@andygreder) November 28, 2021

The Golden Gophers played spoiler on the Badgers and knocked them out of the Big Ten title race.

Wisconsin turned its season around after a 1-3 start and came into this game on a seven-game winning streak. It needed to only win this game to get to Indianapolis next Saturday but instead, it will be Iowa going to play Michigan.

The Badgers got off to a good start in the first half as they took a 10-6 lead into the break. After that though, it was a struggle for 30 minutes as they only scored three points and lost by double digits.

Quarterback Graham Mertz struggled from start to finish and finished with only 171 yards through the air with no touchdowns and one interception. The running game wasn’t much better as the Badgers only had 62 combined yards.

They now will wait to see what bowl they go to after finishing 8-4.