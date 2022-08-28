Look: Nebraska Fan Has Wild Suggestion For Next Coach

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: Inside the expanding Memorial Stadium, Husker football and it's fans pay tribute to retiring Athletic Director and former coach Tom Osborne before their game against Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2012 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska won 38-14. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Who should be Nebraska's next head coach?

Huskers fans appear to be done with Scott Frost, following the loss to Northwestern in Week Zero on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn't just the loss, but the decision making, as Frost tried an onside kick up 11 points in the second half, leading to a quick score for the Wildcats.

If Frost is fired, who should the Huskers hire to replace the former star quarterback?

One Huskers fan has a pretty wild suggestion...

Meyer is back in the college football world, working as an analyst for Fox Sports this fall.

It's tough to see a big-time program hiring him following his disastrous Jaguars tenure, but perhaps the Huskers will be desperate enough.