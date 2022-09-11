Look: Nebraska Fans React To Scott Frost Getting Fired

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the team warm up before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska is moving on from Scott Frost.

The school announced Frost's firing via a statement from vice chancellor and athletic director Trev Alberts on Sunday afternoon. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will fill in as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Frost had a $15 million buyout clause that would have fallen to $7.5 million on October 1. However, the program didn't delay the decision after Saturday's surprising 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.

Nebraska alumni Eric Crouch, Quincy Enunwa, and Josh Mitchell all responded to the news on Twitter.

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel said the school should have replaced Frost before the season and called for Nebraska to find "an elite recruiter who will lean into the school’s NIL potential."

Nebraska ended the 2021 season with six straight losses, all by single digits. That fact may have given Frost another chance, but the Cornhuskers have repeated the troubling pattern this year with two three-point defeats.

Joseph will get a difficult first assignment when Nebraska hosts No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.