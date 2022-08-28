Look: Nebraska Football Legend Reacts To Onside Kick Decision

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A crucial turning point in Nebraska's 31-28 loss to Northwestern occurred when the Cornhuskers attempted an onside kick.

After extending their lead to 11 in the third quarter, head coach Scott Frost went for the knockout punch. Instead of catching the Wildcats off guard, he handed them excellent field position.

Northwestern capitalized with a Cam Porter rushing touchdown, and Evan Hull provided the go-ahead score in the fourth.

After the game, Frost said he thought he "could end the game" if Nebraska recovered the onside kick. Since that's not what happened, plenty of onlookers questioned his choice.

Those critics include Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah. Nebraska's all-time leader in scrimmage yards panned the "poor" decision.

"Regardless if we even recover that ball, it’s a horrible call," Abdullah wrote Saturday night on Twitter. "No way you can think you’re closing a game out in the 3rd quarter."

Nebraska finished the game with 465 total yards on offense, but Frost's squad didn't score after the unsuccessful onside kick. The Cornhuskers also surrendered three turnovers in their seventh straight loss by single-digit points.

Everyone might be praising Frost's daring gambit if it worked and solidified a Nebraska win, but the risk backfired.

Frost will be under heavy scrutiny as he looks to recover from an early loss. His hot seat may catch fire if Nebraska doesn't handle the FCS' North Dakota on Saturday.