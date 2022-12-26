Look: Nebraska Football Player Writes Heartfelt Farewell
Nebraska tight end Chancellor Brewington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday.
Brewington announced his decision by posting a letter thanking his coaches, teammates, and family. He called his time at Nebraska "the experience of a lifetime" that he "will cherish forever."
"As hard as I've worked getting here, I know this is just the beginning. I know that with leadership comes responsibility, and I am ready to get comfortable with being uncomfortable," Brewington wrote.
"As I take my next step in this journey, I promise to represent this University, community, my friends, and family in a way that will make you proud."
Brewington transferred to Nebraska in 2021 after four seasons at Northern Arizona. He collected 11 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown this year.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Brewington couldn't make much leeway in a Cornhuskers offense that struggled throughout a 4-8 season. He'll hope an NFL organization thinks they can unlock more production out of the Arizona native.