Look: Nebraska Football Player Writes Heartfelt Farewell

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska tight end Chancellor Brewington declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday.

Brewington announced his decision by posting a letter thanking his coaches, teammates, and family. He called his time at Nebraska "the experience of a lifetime" that he "will cherish forever."

"As hard as I've worked getting here, I know this is just the beginning. I know that with leadership comes responsibility, and I am ready to get comfortable with being uncomfortable," Brewington wrote.

"As I take my next step in this journey, I promise to represent this University, community, my friends, and family in a way that will make you proud."

Brewington transferred to Nebraska in 2021 after four seasons at Northern Arizona. He collected 11 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown this year.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Brewington couldn't make much leeway in a Cornhuskers offense that struggled throughout a 4-8 season. He'll hope an NFL organization thinks they can unlock more production out of the Arizona native.