Look: Nebraska Landed Big Transfer On Monday Night

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska picked up a new wide receiver during the College Football Playoff National Championship.

On Monday night, former Virginia wideout Billy Kemp announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers on Twitter.

Kemp leaves the Cavaliers with 1,774 receiving yards in four years, placing him 10th on the school's all-time leaderboard. He's also fourth with 192 receptions, 74 of which he tallied in 2021.

The former three-star recruit registered 725 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a junior. However, he posted just 16 catches for 116 yards in an injury-derailed 2022.

Kemp gained 527 yards on punt and kick returns during his Virginia tenure.

The 5-foot-9 wideout is a crucial get for new head coach Matt Rhule. Trey Palmer declared for the NFL Draft after more than doubling the receiving yards of every Huskers teammate this season. The runner-up, tight end Travis Vokolek is also going to the NFL.

Kemp had also declared for the NFL Draft, but the NCAA granted Virginia seniors an extra year of eligibility after football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry were killed in a shooting in November.