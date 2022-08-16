Look: Nebraska Wide Receiver's NIL Commercial Going Viral

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska wide receiver Decoldest Crawford found the perfect NIL opportunity when signing a cool sponsorship deal with SOS Heating & Cooling last month.

They wasted little time shooting a commercial, which the Omaha company shared on Friday. It's everything anyone could have ever wanted, and more.

The advertisement starts with a woman telling her baby that their air conditioning is the coldest before Crawford, sitting on the side with a football in hand, pops on the screen to declare that he's "always Decoldest."

That makes way for an "SOS to the rescue" jingle before the Cornhuskers freshman continues his sales pitch.

"Take it from Decoldest, we'll keep you cool this summer," Crawford says to conclude the 30-second spot.

The introduction of NIL deals gives Crawford, and other NCAA athletes, the chance to appear in delightfully cheesy local commercials. With a name like his, it was only a matter of time before a cooling business pounced.

Unfortunately, Crawford won't heat up the field for Nebraska to start the season. Head coach Scott Frost (maybe he's due for some chilly endorsements next) said the newcomer will miss an "extended" period of time after sustaining an injury earlier this month.

Perhaps Decoldest can relax in a cold, air-conditioned room while recovering.