Look: New List Shows College Football's Highest Paid Coaches

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers greet after the AllState Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

There are a lot of college football coaches who have secured expensive contracts over the past few years. With that said, Clemson's Dabo Swinney is at the top of the list.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports listed the "$9 million club" for college football coaches. Swinney will make $11.5 million this upcoming fall.

Alabama's Nick Saban is the only other head coach who makes over $11 million. Kirby Smart of Georgia and Lincoln Riley of USC fell short of that exclusive club.

Unsurprisingly, Ryan Day, Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly are also set to make a lot of money this year.

Here's the full list from Marcello:

If Michigan gives Jim Harbaugh a raise this offseason, he'll most likely join the "$9 million club." For now, he's on the outside looking in.

It's also possible certain coaches, like Jimbo Fisher, find themselves off this list next year if they continue to struggle.