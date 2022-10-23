Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's NSFW Interview

BELLEVUE, WA - NOVEMBER 13: Seattle Seahawks Running Back Marshawn Lynch attends an in-store appearance for the launch of BEASTMODE x PSD at Champs at Bellevue Square on November 13, 2015 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for PSD Underwear)

What did ESPN think would happen when giving Marshawn Lynch a live microphone?

The network interviewed the former running back while attending Saturday night's college game between Washington and his alma mater, California. It didn't take long for Beast Mode to violate FCC standards.

Lynch immediately covered his mouth after saying "mother-----s," but he said "s---" less than 10 seconds later.

Viewers don't seem too bothered by Lynch's profanity. Most onlookers laughed off the incident as classic Marshawn, calling the former Seattle Seahawk star a "national treasure."

"He's just the best," columnist Mike Payton said.

"This dude is the only thing I like about football," a fan wrote.

"Y’all gotta have that bleep button ready if you have Marshawn Lynch on ESPN," one fan smartly advised.

One would think ESPN would have learned this lesson after Lynch dropped an F-bomb on the ManningCast last year. Next time, they need to be ready to censo him sooner.