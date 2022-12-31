Look: Nick Saban Appears To Take Shot At Former Players

Nick Saban at the podium.

Alabama topped Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday afternoon, winning 45-20, despite trailing by double digits early in the contest.

Following the game, Alabama's head coach praised his players who chose to compete in the bowl game, appearing to take a shot at those who chose to sit out.

While Bryce Young and Will Anderson chose to play, that hasn't always been the case in the past.

“I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here today, is a great representative of the University of Alabama.”

People will certainly be reading in between the lines on that one. Alabama's had several opt outs in years past, including some prominent transfers this year.

Alabama finished the season with an 11-2 record and will certainly be ranked highly heading into the 2023 regular season.