Look: Nick Saban Reacts To Alabama Missing The Playoff

Nick Saban.

On Saturday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made the media rounds, voicing his opinion on the College Football Playoff and why the Crimson Tide deserve to make it in.

On Sunday, the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its final playoff rankings. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State finished in the top four.

Alabama was just outside the College Football Playoff, finishing at No. 5.

The Crimson Tide head coach shared his reaction to missing out on ESPN.

"We're obviously disappointed. We wanted to see our team have an opportunity to play in the playoffs."

There have only been a couple of non-Alabama featured College Football Playoffs.

Georgia will take on Ohio State in one semifinal, while Michigan will face TCU in the other.