Look: Nick Saban Reacts To Final Play Call By Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The college football world will have plenty to say about the final play in Saturday night's thriller between Alabama and Texas A&M.

Down 24-20 at the 2-yard line, the Aggies had one final chance to score a game-winning touchdown. Haynes King couldn't connect on a pass that fell short of the end zone anyway.

As Johnny Manziel and others question Jimbo Fisher's call, Nick Saban broke down how his defense made the pivotal stop.

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics, the Crimson Tide head coach noted that they already saw that formation when King found tight end Donovan Green wide open for a touchdown in the second quarter.

"They scored a touchdown earlier on the same formation, and we were actually trapping the flat and playing everyone inside out," Saban said.

He said they would typically use the same approach in this situation, likening the play to a two-point conversion, but they "wanted to change the leverage on everyone" this time.

Saban identified his defenders' reads while staying on high alert for a quarterback run to "cover all the bases."

Cornerback Terrion Arnold played outside technique in man coverage while safety DeMarcco Hellams forced the receiver outside with double coverage.

"[We] had pretty good coverage on the play, and the player made a really good play."

Based on the early response to the play, it's unlikely fans will stop bashing Fisher's call long enough to credit Saban's defense for a clutch stop.