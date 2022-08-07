Look: Nick Saban Recalls Hilarious Bar Robbery Story

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban recently recalled a bizarre story that proves he's a bit too focused on football.

Bob Stoops’ uncle told the Oklahoman's Berry Tramel (h/t Saturday Down South) about a time they frequented a bar in Youngstown and were "just talking football" while Saban served as a Michigan State assistant coach during the 1980s.

It took a glass smashing for them to break the conversation and ask if something was wrong before the bartender told them they were just robbed, and the perpetrator "had a shotgun pointed right at you two blank-holes."

Appearing on The Next Round earlier this week, Saban corroborated the story. However, his retelling got straight to the point.

"There’s not a lot of details," Saban said. "We were talking football, and the guy came in and robbed the place with a shotgun. Police came about 20 minutes later and the bartender just told the police, ‘Don’t ask these two guys. They didn’t even know what happened.’ That was it. I guess you could say we were focused."

It's difficult to imagine someone completely missing a traumatizing event happening in front of them. If anything, it sounds like an absurd scene from a movie about an obsessed workaholic who eventually learns to stop and smell the roses.

Nobody has ever questioned Saban's dedication to football, but one would hope he's since become more mindful of his surroundings.