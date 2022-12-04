Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State.

Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.

Saban took some shots at Ohio State, noting their blowout loss to Michigan, while the Crimson Tide's two losses came by only a couple of points.

The Alabama head coach then said that his team would be favored over Ohio State if they met in the College Football Playoff.

Saban ended his time on FOX's halftime show with a clear message for the College Football Playoff selection committee: put the four best teams in.

Alabama will likely not make it into the College Football Playoff top four. But Saban has certainly been doing his best to make it happen.