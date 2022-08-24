Look: No. 1 Quarterback Recruit Named For 2025 Recruiting Class

Muhlenberg twp., PA - August 9: A detail photo of a football on the field. During a Muhlenberg High School Football team heat acclimation practice on the high school practice field in Muhlenberg Township Monday morning August 9, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/Getty Images

Bryce Underwood still has three years of high school remaining, but football scouts are already enamored by his potential.

On Thursday, 247Sports revealed its top-100 rankings for the class of 2025. Underwood, a 15-year-old quarterback from Michigan, topped the list at his pos

Underwood made an instant impact by leading Belleville High to a national title with 39 touchdowns and four interceptions as a freshman.

Belleville head coach Jermain Crowell praised his young quarterback to Steve Wiltfong.

"He just keeps getting better, he keeps getting bigger, he keeps getting faster," Crowell said. "I don’t know what the limit is on him. He’s his own barometer and this season will be about him growing. He lives in the weight room. He’s obsessed with working. He comes to get the keys after everyone else is gone. He’s going to stay after and throw the ball with anyone that will stay around and throw with him. He’s just a different type of kid."

According to Wiltfong, Underwood has already received over 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan and Notre Dame. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound passer has visited around 30 to 40 campuses thus far.

Allen Trieu, a national analyst for 247Sports, called Underwood "a blue-chip combination of physical tools and mental makeup."

He's got plenty of time to map out his future aspirations, but remember the name Bryce Underwood.