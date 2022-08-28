Look: Northwestern Coach's Postgame Tweet Is Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats reacts after blocked field goal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

A Northwestern Wildcats coach trolled Nebraska following their win on Saturday.

The Wildcats topped the Huskers, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon.

Following the game, Northwestern's offensive line coach trolled Nebraska coach Scott Frost for his previous vomiting comments.

"And to think we only puked 4 times all camp," Kurt Anderson said.

Frost had previously claimed that Huskers players were throwing up "15-20" times a practice.

“It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard,” Frost said, via the Omaha World-Herald. “I think they love it. He’s kind of freed them up to go be aggressive and I love the way they’re coming off the ball.”

Frost later walked back those comments, saying he was exaggerating.

Nebraska, meanwhile, has lost its season opener for the third straight year.