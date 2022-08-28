Look: Northwestern Coach's Postgame Tweet Is Going Viral
A Northwestern Wildcats coach trolled Nebraska following their win on Saturday.
The Wildcats topped the Huskers, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon.
Following the game, Northwestern's offensive line coach trolled Nebraska coach Scott Frost for his previous vomiting comments.
"And to think we only puked 4 times all camp," Kurt Anderson said.
Frost had previously claimed that Huskers players were throwing up "15-20" times a practice.
“It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard,” Frost said, via the Omaha World-Herald. “I think they love it. He’s kind of freed them up to go be aggressive and I love the way they’re coming off the ball.”
Frost later walked back those comments, saying he was exaggerating.
Nebraska, meanwhile, has lost its season opener for the third straight year.