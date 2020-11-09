Look: Notre Dame Students Received Letter After Rushing The Field

University of Notre Dame students reportedly received a letter from the school president on Sunday after thousands rushed the field on Saturday night.

Thousands of Fighting Irish students rushed the field following No. 4 Notre Dame’s win over No. 1 Clemson in South Bend, Indiana.

Images of Notre Dame students rushing the field quickly went viral on social media, with many criticizing them for doing so in the middle of a pandemic.

I’m surprised they were allowed to rush the field in a pandemic in the first place. Didn’t seem to be security/barriers blocking much at all. pic.twitter.com/M5A5N9d63v — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) November 8, 2020

On Sunday, Notre Dame students reportedly received a letter from the school president. It outlines some strict steps that will be taken in the coming days.

Notre Dame’s students are required to be tested before leaving campus for the holidays. Any student who fails to show up for their required test could have their status put on hold.

“The University will place a registration hold on the record of any student who fails to appear for testing when asked to do so. A registration hold would mean that you are unable to matriculate or register for classes next semester or receive a transcript,” the letter reads.

There will also be “severe” consequences for anyone caught hosting gatherings that don’t comply with regulations.

The letter was sent by Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, who tested positive after attending an event at the White House earlier this year.