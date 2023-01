Look: Ohio Stadium Is Going Viral Sunday Morning

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: The opening kickoff takes place between Iowa and Ohio State during the first quarter on September 24, 2005 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Iowa 31-6. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Few things go better together than football and snow.

Sunday morning, Ohio State's stadium, The Horseshoe, is picture-perfect looking.

Check this out:

"𝙇𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙩 𝙨𝙣𝙤𝙬," the Buckeyes announced.

Ohio State is coming off a disappointing College Football Playoff loss to Georgia.

But the Buckeyes are expected to be contenders once again in 2023.

Perhaps we'll get an Ohio State snow game next year...