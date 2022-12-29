Look: Ohio State Athletic Director Mentioned For Prominent Job

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ohio State University athletics director Gene Smith listens during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Big Ten may need a new commissioner amid reports of Kevin Warren seeking an NFL job.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Warren is "a strong candidate" to become president of the Chicago Bears. While nothing is complete, he's interviewed for the position in-person and is a finalist for a spot expected to fill within the next few weeks.

Those rumors have college football fans wondering who the Big Ten would select to replace Warren if the Bears hired Warren. One popular suggestion? Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.

Several Twitter users mentioned him as an intriguing candidate for the role. However, one wondered if he actually has more power in his current job.

Smith, who won a national championship while playing for Notre Dame, became Ohio State's athletic director in 2005. He'd bring plenty of experience to the role after years of steering the conference's most formidable athletics program.

Of course, that's assuming he'd be interesting in assuming the challenge. And that's if Warren even receives and takes the Bears job.

Those are a lot of unknowns before plotting Smith's hypothethical tenure as Big Ten commissioner.