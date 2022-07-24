Look: Ohio State Coach Reacts To The J.T. Barrett News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

J.T. Barrett's professional football career has come to an end. His coaching career has just begun, though.

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions announced that Barrett has been added to the team's coaching staff.

Barrett joining the coaching ranks comes as no surprise. Many close to the Ohio State football program have believed this would happen for a while.

"Going to make a hell of a coach!" Ohio State passing game coordinator Brian Hartline said.

Ohio State is clearly extremely high on the former Buckeyes quarterback.

It will be fun to watch him grow as an NFL coach.