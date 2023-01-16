Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With Prominent Booster

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Monday morning, Brian Schottenstein, who heads up a major Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness collective, hinted that "big news" was coming.

Most fans believed this had something to do with C.J Stroud, who hadn't yet announced his 2023 NFL Draft decision.

But Stroud officially took to Twitter on Monday, announcing his NFL Draft decision.

Schottenstein, meanwhile, announced his own personal news.

Ohio State fans are understandably annoyed.

"Doing this after spending the last couple months saying how behind Ohio State is when it comes to NIL and how us poors need to give more money to this trust fund baby is certainly a choice!" one fan wrote.

"That’s on y’all if you actually believed for a second he was coming back lol," one fan added.

"BAHAHAHAHAH," another fan added.

Congrats to both C.J Stroud and Brian Schottenstein on their big announcements, but perhaps the latter could've been handled differently.