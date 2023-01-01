Look: Ohio State Fan's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Going Viral

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Noah Ruggles #95 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after missing a field goal in the final seconds of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ohio State had a chance to win it against Georgia late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Noah Ruggles' field goal attempt was wide left (way wide left).

A video of an Ohio State fan reacting to the missed field goal is going viral.

The fan is clearly heartbroken.

"100% chance this Ohio State fan is still lying on his floor," one fan joked.

Ohio State out-played Georgia for most of the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl semifinal.

But it's the Bulldogs, the reigning national champions, who are off to the national title game.

Georgia will take on TCU.