Look: Ohio State Fans Have Started A Jim Harbaugh Petition

The Jim Harbaugh experience at the University of Michigan could be ending soon.

Michigan dropped to 2-4 on the season with Saturday’s loss to previously winless Penn State. The Wolverines were upset at home by the 0-5 Nittany Lions, 27-17.

It’s been a brutal season for Harbaugh and it doesn’t appear to be getting any better.

“You have to develop and implement a culture,” Urban Meyer said of Michigan’s problems on Big Noon Kickoff. “Number two, you have to acquire talent. It’s called talent acquisition and development. You watch them play, and they’re 2-5 in the last seven games. I think it’s time to blow it up. I think it’s time to really evaluate the culture and dig deep … There’s something going on. Once again, I said this a couple weeks ago, don’t start saying they’ve got bad players. That’s not fair. Do you have to evaluate your staff and your assistant coaches? Because when you start talent about talent acquisition, that’s recruiting, and that’s coaching. Are you recruiting the right players that fit your puzzle or are they being developed?

“Everything is fixable. Everything is fixable. I’m not sure you can in the next two weeks, but you have got to lift that hood up and say, ‘Tell me about our culture. Is it the right culture? Do we need to change?’ Second, talent acquisition. Are we recruiting the right players? As important as recruiting them, what are you doing? How’s your weight room? How’s your nutrition program? How’s your training staff? How are your assistant coaches?”

While Michigan fans might be calling for Harbaugh to be fired, Ohio State fans want him to stick around for as long as possible. The Buckeyes have eight straight wins over the Wolverines, after all.

Ohio State fans have actually started a petition to keep Harbaugh at Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh has done his best at Michigan. No one can fault him for his 0-5 record against Ohio State or his 0-11 record as an underdog. Sure, Michigan has finished no better than third in the Big Ten East in his career at Michigan, but before each season they are always considered a playoff team. It takes a real coach to create hype around their program before each season despite always underachieving when it’s actually time to play on the field. If Michigan moves on from Harbaugh, then that will mean they admit they were wrong to pay him as much money as they did and support him for so long. Additionally, firing Harbaugh would mean one of the University’s top alumni is a failure, which is a bad look for the school. By extending Jim Harbaugh’s contract, Michigan has reassurance in its future.

The petition is approaching 500 signatures and growing as of Saturday night.

Ohio State fans interested in signing it can do so here.