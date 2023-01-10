Look: Ohio State Football Player Undergoes First Chemotherapy Session

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior to the game against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

In mid-December, Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry announced that he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

“This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer,” he tweeted. “I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!”

On Tuesday afternoon, Henry provided an update on his status.

Henry, a former St. Clairsville star, had his first chemotherapy session this Tuesday.

"Day: 1 I’ve started my first chemotherapy session," Henry wrote. "I feel great and ready! I’m extremely thankful for the support I have received from everyone! I will always continue to fight and I ask that you guys do the same throughout your lives."

College football fans around the country are sending well wishes to Henry on social media.

"Sending prayers for a strong rebound from this," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "BuckeyeNation supports you every step of the way."

We're hoping Henry makes a full recovery.